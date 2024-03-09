The Star Wars Icon Who Fell In Love With A Dead Woman

Thirty years later, the Eye of Palpatine’s AI suddenly reactivated and began abducting a myriad of seemingly unrelated alien species, such as Jawas and Gamorreans. Luke is among those brought aboard the Clone Wars-era ship along with two of his Jedi trainees. While attempting to figure out how to overcome the ship’s AI, Luke Skywalker discovers Callista and unexpectedly starts to fall in love with her.

The two Jedi develop their relationship as Callista helps Luke navigate his way through the Eye of Palpatine, saving his trainees and avoiding the ship’s hostile defenses along the way. Eventually, Luke asks one of the young Jedi, Cray Mingla, a noted AI tech, to create a droid for Callisata’s spirit to inhabit so she can leave the ship with them. Mingla refuses, opting instead to destroy the ship before it can get to Belsavis and complete the mission it started 30 years ago.

In the end, Mingla ends up sacrificing herself so that Callista can again inhabit a living body. The former Jedi is able to transfer her essence into the new body, but there’s one problem. Doing so causes Callista to lose her connection to the Force, something that puts a damper on her and Luke Skywalker’s burgeoning love affair.