Star Trek: The Next Generation Almost Wiped Out All Vulcans

In this earlier vision for the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” the plot was driven by a simple question: what would the Vulcans have been like without the Time of Awakening? Picard and crew quickly discover that in this altered reality, there is functionally no difference between the Vulcans and the Romulans (more on this in a bit). In fact, the Vulcans have created an aggressive empire that has taken on the entire galaxy and has dwindled the Federation down to a few sad remnants.

Why would the famous Star Trek good guys the Vulcans be almost exactly like Romulans without the teachings of Surak? In the deep Star Trek lore, the Romulans are Vulcans…specifically, modern Romulans are descendants of Vulcans who hated Surak’s teachings and left the Vulcan planet shortly after Surak’s death. They ended up colonizing Romulus and Remus, the latter of which featured heavily in the plot of Star Trek: Nemesis.