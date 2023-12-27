Star Trek Needs To Stop Making Movies For So Many Reasons

From the very beginning, Star Trek has been designed for long-form storytelling. Audiences got to hang with the crew for one hour per week (minus commercials) and were able to see these characters grow over time. That’s a large part of what made the original Star Trek movies so great: all that character development culminated in some surprising moments, including a more mature Spock telling Valeris that logic is only the beginning of wisdom and not the end of it.

By comparison, the Trek reboot films have showcased the innate problem with new Star Trek movies. We don’t really know who these new characters are, thanks to the different timelines, and that means we only have about two hours to get to know an entire ensemble cast. Heck, our entire time with the reboot crew was the equivalent of getting only six or seven episodes with them, and that’s not enough time to flesh out these amazing characters.