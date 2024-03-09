Star Trek’s Best Movie Confuses Most Fans

By Chris Snellgrove |

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan blew fans’ minds when it first came out, and it is typically cited as the best example of the old rule of thumb that only the even-numbered Trek films are good. We love seeing Kirk and Khan square off as much as the next geek, but the countless fans who have cited this “rule” have it completely wrong. The weird truth is that The Wrath of Khan isn’t really a Star Trek-style adventure at all, and its success has conditioned fans to hate films that hew closer to Gene Roddenberry’s vision.