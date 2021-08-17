Ray Fisher Demands Apology From Warner Bros.

By Apeksha Bagchi | 32 seconds ago

It has been a long time since the release of Joss Whedon’s Justice League and the resultant public furor over Warner Bros., releasing Zack Snyder’s original vision, which was followed by major accusations by actor Ray Fisher against Whedon, then-DC Films executives Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, and DC Films President, Walter Hamada. Since then Warner Bros. has dropped Fisher’s Cyborg from the upcoming The Flash, conducted an investigation into the making of Justice League, and straight-up called the actor’s accusations fallacious. But despite it all, Fisher still awaits an apology from Warner Bros.

In July last year, Ray Fisher had made heavy accusations against Warner Bros’ executives and Joss Whedon on social media. He accused the director of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the sets of Justice League after Zack Snyder stepped down. He had further added that Whedon was “enabled, in many ways,” by Johns and Berg as well as claimed that Walter Hamada interfered with the investigation of the misconducts on the sets of the films. Earlier this year, Warner Bros’ CEO, Ann Sarnoff refuted Ray Fisher’s claims that he was subjected to abusive and racist behavior on the sets of Justice League. At the time, Fisher had called her out for downplaying the rampant racism displayed during the making of the film and labeled her comments as “tone-deaf”

But evidently, even after all this time, Ray Fisher is still waiting for an apology from Warner Bros., especially from Walter Hamada. Recently, the actor appeared at a panel at MEGACON Orlando (via ComicBook.com) and was questioned about what would make him play the character of Cyborg again. In response, the actor shared that over the last year, he has publicly and privately interacted with Warner Bros. Pictures, Walter Hamada, and many others under the production house. And neither of them had shied away from airing the “really gnarly stuff.”

But according to Ray Fisher, what they all did, whether it was hacking his role from 2017’s Justice League, then claiming it was never intentional, or tampering with the investigation that followed was “unacceptable.” So, the only way he would ever reprise the character of Cyborg is if Warner Bros. and Hamada himself extend an apology to him for how they have treated him. He assured that till the time he receives the said apology, he will not be supporting any Walter Hamada productions i.e., all upcoming DC Projects. While he agreed that it will be a tough thing to do as he is a big DC fan, he is aware that “sometimes you gotta give up what you love to do” to make sure you are doing the right thing.

While the actor is right to stand up against the injustice and partiality he was subjected to, one has to agree that even though Ray Fisher is no longer playing the character of Cyborg in The Flash, the filming of the same is now simply moving forward without him. Thus, it is highly unlikely that the actor will be waking up to an apology letter from Warner Bros. in his mailbox anytime soon.