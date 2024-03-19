Popeye Live-Action Remake In The Works

The Popeye the Sailor cartoon shorts were made by Fleischer Studios for Paramount Pictures through 1957. They eventually came under Turner Entertainment’s ownership, with Warner Bros owning distribution rights. The character has been a pop culture touchstone since and is one of the most recognizable cartoon characters of all time.

Popeye is depicted as a muscular and rude sailor who derives super strength and durability from chugging a can of spinach. He also has a love triangle with his love interest, Olive Oyl, and his nemesis, Bluto. Other recurring characters include his adoptive son Swee’Pea and his father Poopdeck Pappy.