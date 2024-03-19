Popeye Live-Action Remake In The Works
Today’s unexpected news is that a new live-action Popeye movie is being worked on at Chernin Entertainment and King Features. Details about the new film are scant, but Michael Caleo (Sexy Beast, The Sopranos) is on board as a screenwriter. The film will be the first live-action project for the character since the 1980 version with Robin Williams as the titular sailor man.
Popeye The Sailor Man
Popeye was created by Elzie Crisler Segar and first introduced in the Thimble Theater comic strip in 1929. The iconic character quickly became the most popular part of the comics, and the strip was eventually renamed Popeye. Later, Max Fleischer would make a Thimble Theater cartoon adaptation in 1933.
The Spinach
The Popeye the Sailor cartoon shorts were made by Fleischer Studios for Paramount Pictures through 1957. They eventually came under Turner Entertainment’s ownership, with Warner Bros owning distribution rights. The character has been a pop culture touchstone since and is one of the most recognizable cartoon characters of all time.
Popeye is depicted as a muscular and rude sailor who derives super strength and durability from chugging a can of spinach. He also has a love triangle with his love interest, Olive Oyl, and his nemesis, Bluto. Other recurring characters include his adoptive son Swee’Pea and his father Poopdeck Pappy.
The First Live-Action Movie
While it’s a little surprising that Popeye is coming back to the big screen for a live-action feature, the last live-action film in the franchise, released in 1980, was a financial success. Robin Williams starred as the sailor, while Shelly Duvall appeared as Olive Oyl. Although the Robert Altman-directed film was critically panned, it did gross around $60 million worldwide against a $20 million budget.
The Popeye Franchise
The announcement of the Popeye live-action film occurs on the 95-year anniversary of his debut in the Thimble Theater comic. In addition to the character’s comic strip, cartoons, and live-action films, he has appeared in numerous commercials, comics, video games, merchandise, and much more. McCall Farms spinach also still features its logo on its canned foods.
Still A Long Way To Go
The Popeye live-action film is currently in the process of securing a studio partner. Once the film is further developed, we’ll likely get some director and cast announcements in the near future. Of course, casting the title role will undoubtedly be a difficult feat, as he’s not the easiest character to portray in live action.
The Sad Fate Of The Last Popeye Film
This also isn’t the first attempt to get a Popeye film underway since the 1980 version, as an animated film was announced in 2010, with Sony Pictures Animations developing the film and Avi Arad producing. Genddy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Dexter’s Laboratory) was even attached to direct, but in 2022 he said that the project was dead. With the announcement of this live-action film, it seems like the decision was made to go in another direction.
It does seem like a live-action Popeye instead of an animated film could be a questionable decision. Clearly, the studios have some kind of plan they think is worth pursuing. We’ll just have to wait and see as more news about the project is announced.
Source: Variety