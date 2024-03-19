Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Can Only Work In One Specific Era Of The Franchise

From a storytelling perspective, it would also be great for Rogue Squadron to be set in the early New Republic era because we haven’t seen much of how the Rebellion transitioned into the new seat of galactic government. Sure, we hear the occasional tidbit (usually, ironically enough, from X-Wing pilots) in The Mandalorian, but we know shockingly little about this new government except that it is basically destroyed in The Force Awakens.

Keep in mind that creating this government was a goal that our Original Trilogy heroes kept putting their lives on the line to create. Wouldn’t it make sense to see a bit more of that government onscreen instead of just skipping to the disappointing Sequel Trilogy era, where it is destroyed?