Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Is Confirmed To Reboot The Entire Franchise, Johnny Depp Done For?
The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of Disney’s most popular franchises, but we haven’t seen a new entry since 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales. While there have been rumors as to where the franchise might go next, it seems like producer Jerry Bruckheimer is aiming for a complete reboot without Johnny Depp. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Bruckheimer said, “we’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”
No Word On Margot Robbie Joining The Franchise
The other big Pirates of the Caribbean rumor in recent memory was a rumored reboot that would star Margot Robbie in the lead role. With Bruckheimer’s comments, a Margot Robbie-led film is certainly still a possibility. But, if they’re looking to make a Pirates film that isn’t dependent on the schedule of big-name actors, then Robbie might not be in the cards either.
Margot Robbie is keeping especially busy as a producer lately, so it’s possible she could come on board to produce a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie alongside Disney and Bruckheimer. In any case, Pirates fans can at least latch onto the fact that a new movie is apparently in the works. While Jack Sparrow fans may not be happy with the news, the franchise definitely appears to be moving forward.
The Last Of Us Showrunner Has A Script Ready To Go
Before Bruckheimer’s comments, the latest news about a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie came from Craig Mazin, creator of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation. Mazin said that he worked on a story for the movie with the franchise’s original screenwriter, Ted Elliot, and that Disney liked it. However, the strikes last year put forward momentum on the project after Mazin and Elliot put together a script after pitching the project.
If Disney still likes the script after the strike delays, it seems like the next Pirates of the Caribbean film already has a big piece of the puzzle figured out. The next steps would be to find a director and a cast. It does seem like things are a little slow-moving at this point, but hopefully Disney won’t sit on the franchise for too much longer.
Bruckheimer Speaks On The Future Of Top Gun
Bruckheimer also talked about when a new Top Gun franchise would come together saying, “with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant,” adding, “And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can’t tell you.”
Based on these comments, it seems like Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow is officially walking the plank. Rumors speculated that Depp’s character would be brought back in some capacity for a future Pirates of the Caribbean film, but with Bruckheimer’s comments, it seems like that idea has been nixed altogether.
The Pirates Franchise
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl kicked off the Pirates franchise in 2003. The film, based on the Disney ride of the same name, was well-reviewed and brought in $654 million at the worldwide box office. Four sequels would be released following the success of the first movie, and the franchise has grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide.
A Reboot Could Revive The Franchise
Disney isn’t one to sit on a cash cow for too long. Although the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise wasn’t as well-reviewed following the second movie, it continued to rake in the bucks. A fresh start for the franchise could be just what it needs to get audiences back on board.
Source: Comicbook.com