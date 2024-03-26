Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Is Confirmed To Reboot The Entire Franchise, Johnny Depp Done For?

The other big Pirates of the Caribbean rumor in recent memory was a rumored reboot that would star Margot Robbie in the lead role. With Bruckheimer’s comments, a Margot Robbie-led film is certainly still a possibility. But, if they’re looking to make a Pirates film that isn’t dependent on the schedule of big-name actors, then Robbie might not be in the cards either.

Margot Robbie is keeping especially busy as a producer lately, so it’s possible she could come on board to produce a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie alongside Disney and Bruckheimer. In any case, Pirates fans can at least latch onto the fact that a new movie is apparently in the works. While Jack Sparrow fans may not be happy with the news, the franchise definitely appears to be moving forward.