Dark Netflix Mind-bending Chiller Is A Horror Throwback In The Best Way

The narrative unfolds amidst the outwardly tranquil suburbs of Detroit, a setting saturated with aesthetic echos of the past—of the original Friday the 13th, say, or Halloween, even, more generally, a kind of constant Autumn occurring in some archetypal, teenage Americana past. It is here that a malevolent curse shatters any veneer of the piece.

It Follows begins with Jay sharing what would appear to be a benign and intimate encounter with her boyfriend, Hugh, in a car (ah, high school!). Hugh, however, drugs and bounds Jay once they finish lovemakin’; he then shares his terrible secret: Hugh has passed a terrible curse onto Jay through their intimacy.

This curse takes the form of a slow but persistent entity that will follow her until it claims her life or she passes the curse to another unfortunate person.