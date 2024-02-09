The Netflix Series Users Are Binging And Leaving Them Sobbing

In 1988, Dexter and Emma met at a college graduation party. Knowing they would both have to go their separate ways the next day, they decided to keep things platonic and casual. Their one day together was beautiful and left a lasting impression, so much so that the two made it a point to meet each year on July 15th, St. Swithin’s day.

The show follows their relationship as the years pass and as their paths diverge, showing snapshots of where they are in life each year on July 15th. Though each of them sets off on their own path in life, even having relationships with others, the spark they have between them holds on.