Netflix Dark Psychological Thriller Gets Better With Every Season

Since its debut, You has received widespread critical acclaim, earning praise for its gripping storytelling, complex characters, and thought-provoking themes. The series boasts impressive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, with each season building upon the success of its predecessor.As You approaches its fifth and final season, anticipation is running high among fans eager to see how Joe’s twisted journey will conclude. With each new installment, the series has raised the stakes and pushed the boundaries of conventional storytelling, leaving audiences guessing until the very end.You Season 5 was originally slated to release in 2024 but was delayed due to the 2023 strikes. It currently doesn’t have an official release date but is speculated to come out sometime in 2025.