One Piece Is Already TV’s Most Popular Show

Netflix’s One Piece is currently dominating the streaming charts, and quickly becoming one of the most popular TV shows at the time of this writing. In just four days, One Piece has reached the number one spot in 84 countries, and has eclipsed both Stranger Things and Wednesday with its debut viewing numbers, according to IMDb.

What’s more, One Piece is being lauded for its faithfulness to its source material, and is already earning itself the title of one of the best live-action anime adaptations ever made, as well as one of Netflix’s best shows to date.

One Piece Has Already Made IMDb’s Top 200

Seeing its Netflix premiere on August 31, 2023, One Piece also boasts a rising IMDb rating that’s putting the series in the top 200 all time list, with an IMDb score of 8.5.

On the critical front, One Piece currently has an 83 percent critical score against an even more impressive 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans of the original manga praise the series for paying proper tribute to its source material, but also point out that One Piece is successful in delivering its vast and expansive lore in a way that’s easily digestible for newcomers.

In other words, not only is the new One Piece live-action series satisfying for long-time fans of the franchise, but it also has potential to win over an entire new generation of fans who may not be up to speed on the backstory. From a ratings standpoint, it seems that the series getting picked up for a second season will be a no-brainer based on its initial numbers, especially if they continue to climb.

One reviewer went so far as to suggest that One Piece is a cross between Pirates of the Caribbean and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World with its delivery, while still offering Doctor Who levels of camp that add to the series’ charm.

Unlike Netflix’s adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, which was canceled after a short-lived 10-episode run, it looks like One Piece is here to stay based on its initial influx of positive reception.

All things considered, we should have known that One Piece was going to be the runaway summer hit based on the hype leading up to its premiere. Just a couple weeks before the series premiered on Netflix, original manga creator Eiichiro Oda, who also executive produced the series, made a post on X explaining his undying devotion to his fans, and how he knew that the live-action adaptation was going to be the real deal.

And as the positive reviews keep rolling in, it’s safe to say that One Piece marks a critical turning point in what an audience can expect from a live-action manga adaptation.

One Piece saw its Netflix premiere on August 31, and all sources indicate that the Matt Owens-developed fantasy adventure series is the breath of fresh air that will most certainly be felt in the coming years should the series be renewed for multiple seasons.