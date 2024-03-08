Netflix Breaks Michelle Yeoh’s Heart

Netflix canceling a show right after its first season is a common problem that has plagued many shows before Michelle Yeoh’s The Brothers Sun. Customers of the platform are sometimes wary of starting a new show for this exact reason not many people want to spend hours of their time watching something that they’re not sure will get an ending. While many streaming companies have stated they would be making a shift from quantity to quality for future streaming shows, there’s little doubt that customers want Netflix to give shows more of a chance before making the decision to get rid of them.