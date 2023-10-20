Most Disturbing Star Trek Pregnancies

Have you ever just been hanging out, maybe watching Star Trek, and think to yourself, “I should make someone pregnant just because I’m curious?” Well, that’s what happens in the Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 2 premiere, “The Child.”

The Enterprise‘s counselor, Deanna Troi, is impregnated by a spacefaring ball of energy. Within the space of a few days, Troi gives birth to the child, names him Ian Andrew after her father, and watches him grow to the size of an 8-year-old boy.

Ian dies, and soon after his passing the energy being who knocked up the Star Trek counselor in the first place, lets her know it got her pregnant because it was curious about what it was like to be human. Meaning that not only does this being impregnate Troi without her consent, but does purely out of curiosity. How romantic.