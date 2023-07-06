Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Reviews Are All Saying The Same Thing

By Chad Langen |

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One is on track to take the box office by storm when it arrives in theaters on July 12. Forecasts are predicting an astonishing $90 million opening within its first five days, a potential franchise record that could be surpassed due to the film’s remarkable critical acclaim. Garnering a spectacular score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, over 100 Mission Impossible reviews from critics have already made the film certified fresh.

Out of 113 Mission Impossible reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, only two give a less than favorable critique of Dead Reckoning, Part One, with the consensus being that it offers a gripping experience for its fan base. Critics laud the film for its impressive action sequences and brisk pacing, which provide enjoyment despite hints of the franchise’s impending end.

They also praise the seventh entry as a refreshing alternative in a summer dominated by CGI-driven superhero extravaganzas.

Moreover, critics have praised Tom Cruise’s performance in their Mission Impossible reviews for being the linchpin in Dead Reckoning, Part One. The 61-year-old star has been an integral part of the film franchise since its inception with the original 1996 movie. He’s also set to return in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two, arriving in theaters June 28, 2024.

The latest Mission Impossible movie sees Ethan Hunt and his IMF team in a race against time to locate a devasting new weapon that could endanger humanity. As control over the world’s fate hangs in the balance and shadowy figures from Ethan’s past loom nearer, they set off on a high-stakes global chase.

Faced with a formidable and enigmatic adversary, Ethan grapples with a harsh reality that his mission’s success could come at the expense of those he holds dear.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

What’s more impressive than the overwhelmingly positive Mission: Impossible reviews is the franchise’s exceptional ability to thrive without losing steam as it evolves, a feat not common among expanding franchises. Excluding Mission: Impossible 2, each succeeding film has secured a higher score on Rotten Tomatoes than its predecessor. 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, currently boasts an outstanding 97 percent ratings, derived from more than 440 reviews from critics.

It’s evident that the newest Mission Impossible entry is poised to become one of the biggest films of the summer, based on extremely positive reviews from critics.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, known for helming Rogue Nation and Fallout, Dead Reckoning, Part One boasts a star-studded cast, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, and Shea Whigham. The screenplay was co-written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen.

Christopher McQuarrie will return to direct Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two, with the majority of the cast reprising their roles from the first part. While plot details for the highly anticipated eighth installment are being kept under wraps, fans can expect the story to seamlessly continue from where Dead Reckoning, Part One leaves off. We’ll find out exactly how that story unfolds when the film arrives in theaters next Wednesday.