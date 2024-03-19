Marvel Star Thinks Live-Action Anime Needs To Get One Thing Right To Succeed

While it may seem odd for Michael B. Jordan to be discussing anime so much, it’s because of the medium’s influence on his own directing in Creed III.

Jordan also stars in the Creed franchise, the Rocky spin-off series that helped to establish him as a household name as an actor, with the third film featuring his directorial debut.

While directing the boxing scenes in Creed III Jordan turned to anime as an inspiration, leading naturally to his comments about anime adaptations.