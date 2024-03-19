George Lucas Chooses Sides In Disney Executive Showdown

A proxy battle is a conflict between a company’s management and shareholders over control of the company’s direction, governance, or specific corporate decisions. Peltz and Blackwells Capital have been leading a proxy battle against Disney with the overall goal of enhancing shareholder value and improving the company’s financial performance. They’ve been utilizing strategies such as nominating board members, releasing public statements, and engaging in media campaigns in an attempt to influence the outcome of shareholder votes.

Despite their attempts, there is one shareholder they have not convinced as George Lucas has made it clear he stands with Disney.