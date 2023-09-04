The Weirdest Method Acting Moments In Movie History

For David Ayer’s 2014 war film Fury, Shia LaBeouf plays Boyd Swan, a deeply religious man that his compatriots nickname Bible. To connect with his soldier role, LaBeouf reportedly refused to shower for weeks on end.

He also pulled out his own tooth and made a habit of cutting his face with a knife in order to build out the physical life of the character. It has been said that Shia LaBeouf even converted from Judaism to Christianity during his exploration of his character’s faith.

LaBeouf’s Method acting caused frequent friction with his co-stars, but the final result is a key performance in the actor’s career and a character beloved by fans of the film.