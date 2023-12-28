Matthew Lillard Doesn’t Care About His Fan-Favorite Character

Matthew Lillard explained further saying, “I love that job, it’s been nice to have that in my resume, but the reality is that it’s a part I did 20-plus years ago.” However, just because Lillard doesn’t really care too much about the character, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t care about the fans who love the movie and his role.

“What is important to me is that what it means to other people is deeply relevant when you see them all the time, and powerful.” It totally makes sense that Stu Macher isn’t a part that Lillard thinks about on a regular basis, and he obviously understands that the movie has resonated with people over the years and appreciates that.