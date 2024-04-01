X-Men ’97 Starting A New Marvel Universe?

Unfortunately, the prospect of a Marvel animated universe puts even more pressure on X-Men ‘97 to stay successful. So far, the show has almost universally won over the fandom, and segments of the audience are now much more invested in the growing universe of these animated characters rather than the stale and stagnant Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s possible that this continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series could forever change the production of the MCU as we know it, but that’s assuming the show can maintain this same level of quality for the rest of the season.

As for us, we’d never bet against Gambit, and we’re confident that X-Men ‘97 is going to keep delivering some of the best superhero television that we’ve ever seen. That means that a Marvel animated universe could be closer than ever, leaving us with just one important question for Disney. Will someone please, please resolve the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: The Animated Universe before we go insane?