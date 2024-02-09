Margot Robbie Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot Back On With New Lead?
Pirates of the Caribbean took the world by storm in 2003 when writers Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Stuart Beattie, and director Gore Verbinski managed to turn a Disney park ride into a multi-billion dollar movie franchise. But things have gone a bit wayward in the last 20 years as the later Pirates films diminished in quality and the newest scripts failed to weigh anchor and set sail. While most fans gave up hope and considered the franchise lost in Davy Jone’s locker depths, a new rumor suggests that the next Pirates film is on the horizon, with Ayo Edebiri being eyed for the lead.
Margot Robbie Out? Ayo Edebiri In?
The long-buried plans for a female-led installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise may have risen from the depths once more. Rumors circulating suggest that Disney is not only reviving the project but is staging a mutiny to overthrow Margot Robbie as the lead and replacing her with Ayo Edebiri, known for her role in The Bear.
Fans Have Waited Years For More Pirates
The news of the potential new Pirates of the Caribbean film comes from the treasure chest of Hollywood scooper Daniel ‘DanielRPK’ Richtman’s personal Patreon account in an article posted on February 4. According to Richtman, relayed information from The Hollywood Handle, Disney is actively considering Edebiri to play a character named Anne.
Pirate Queen Anne Bonny?
While literally nothing has been mentioned about the character of Anne besides her name, the name alone is an interesting choice. It could be that Disney is planning a Pirates of the Caribbean movie around Anne Bonny, the notorious pirate of the Caribbean. Anne Bonny would be a great choice for a reboot, considering this pirate queen was famous for her fierce demeanor, cunning strategies, and fearless exploits on the high seas during the Golden Age of Piracy.
Reboot With A Younger Cast
In addition to eyeing Edebiri, the House of Mouse allegedly seeks a ‘younger’ crew of pirates to embark on a new adventure separate from anything told by the franchise in the past. If the rumors are true, then the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie would be a full reboot of the franchise.
Margot Robbie’s Movie Hit A Dead End
It also sounds like it’s a different story than what Margot Robbie was originally involved with. Indeed, in 2022, Robbie announced that despite initial enthusiasm and development efforts, the Pirates of the Caribbean movie she was working on had hit a dead end.
No Jack Sparrow
Initially announced in June 2020, the now-defunct project, helmed by screenwriter Christina Hodson, promised a fresh narrative unrelated to the original series or Johnny Depp’s iconic character, Jack Sparrow. While details of the shelved film remained scarce, Robbie had teased its emphasis on ‘girl power’, expressing excitement about introducing a significant female presence into the Pirates of the Caribbean universe.
Optimism For The New Direction
However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer expressed optimism that the project would resurface eventually, hinting at the existence of two different stories for Pirates of the Caribbean, with the other moving forward first. Our best guess is that this new story featuring Edebiri as Anne is the other story he referred to.
As of this report, Disney has remained tight-lipped about Richtman’s scoop, neither confirming nor denying the resurrection of the female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film.
