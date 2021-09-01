The Mandalorian Will Change Its Name After Season 4?

By Kristi Eckert | 14 seconds ago

Disney+’s The Mandalorian was a break-out hit and became an instant fan-favorite immediately following its 2019. Viewers have reveled in watching Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) grow as a character and in having shared in the evolution of his father/son bond with baby Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. However, with the show ramping up for the third season — set to drop sometime in 2022 — rumors have been circulating about the show’s future. According to what Jordan Maison, editor-in-chief at Cinelinx, is speculating, The Mandalorian could be in for a name change following the conclusion of its fourth season.

Maison speculated in a thread on his Twitter account that the creators do have a conclusion planned for The Mandalorian and that the logical progression of the story could call for it to “morph” into a whole new show altogether. He offered up the possibility of it being called “The Mandalore” instead of The Mandalorian.

RE: #TheMandalorian stuff going around. Haven't heard about it ending at season 3 (I've been hearing 4th season), but there's an "end" planned. If it ends, I've also heard it'll just morph into a "new" show that sticks with the characters/time period, but under a new name. — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) August 27, 2021

The Direct expanded upon Maison’s thoughts regarding the fate of The Mandalorian. They suggested that should it actually take on a new identity like “The Mandalore” or even just “Manda’lor” that a new story could involve Din Djarin, who now possesses the dark saber, facing off against the Heiress Bo Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in a battle to secure control of their homeworld. However, this is still theoretical conjecture, and currently nothing official has been announced by either creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni or any Disney executives. Additionally, production on The Mandalorian’s third season has just begun and any details surrounding a potential story arc for the next season are also being held tightly under wraps.

Even though fans will have to wait a while to see what will ultimately transpire on The Mandalorian, in the meantime they can look forward to the release of direct spin-offs to the series. The Book of Boba Fett will land on Disney+ this coming December. The show will take a deep dive into Boba Fett’s history and backstory and potentially reveal what he has been up to during the time gap between the end of Return of the Jedi until his resurgence on The Mandalorian. There is little known in the way of specific plot details but, we exclusively reported some particulars on what fans can expect to see occur in a highly-anticipated large-scale Mandalorian battle scene.

Fans can also look forward to Rosario Dawson’s return as Ashoka in the character’s very own Mandalorian spin-off series by the same name. CBR noted that while very few details about the exact storyline, it will likely expand upon what we know about her character from The Mandalorian. Also, it was revealed that Sabine, one of Ashoka’s comrades from the animated show Star Wars: Rebels, will have a role in the upcoming series, as well.

Whether or not The Mandalorian does indeed receive a name change and evolve into a different show entirely still remains in question. For now, fans can still look forward to season three and to the various spin-off shows directly inspired by The Mandalorian’s remarkable success.