Loki Season 2 Might Suffer A Serious Delay

By Michileen Martin | 22 seconds ago

If you were hoping to see Disney+’s Loki Season 2 anytime soon, think again. According to a new interview with Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige, it’s sounding like we’ll be waiting at least over a year before we return to the god of mischief’s adventures.

The interview in question comes courtesy of Collider, who posted the relevant quotes yesterday. When first asked about Loki Season 2, Feige says it’s in development and that he hopes “much of the same team will return.” He added that they will be looking for a new director soon, per the news last month that Kate Herron — who directed all six episodes of Loki‘s inaugural season — would not be returning. Feige says the director is “moving on to bigger, better things,” which might almost sound like she’s been tapped for a Marvel movie. But when Herron spoke to Deadline in July, she said she would be working on a non-Marvel project that hadn’t been announced yet.

As to when Loki Season 2 starts filming, Feige was non-specifically specific. Promising Collider he wasn’t trying to be evasive, he said he wasn’t sure when filming would start “between next year and the year after.” As Slash Film points out, this means the second season could start filming any time between 2022 and 2023. So, the absolute earliest we can expect to see season 2 is toward the end of 2022, while at the latest, we could be waiting as late as 2023 or even 2024.

According to Herron’s interview with Variety in July, initially, there was no discussion of Loki Season 2 happening. Like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki was conceived as a miniseries. But as things progressed, it became evident there was more story to be told.

As for what kind of story to expect in Loki Season 2, for the most part, we can only guess. We’d certainly expect to learn exactly where Renslayer went in the Season 1 finale, as well as seeing Loki reunited with Sylvie at some point, either as friends or foes. We can confidently expect to learn more about the backstory of Owen Wilson’s Mobius, whose origin story we almost got in Season 1.

One big question is whether or not Jonathan Majors will return for Loki Season 2. Sure, Sylvie kills He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale, but that only means there are more variants of him on their way, as evidenced by the statue dedicated to him in the TVA. Considering the nature of the multiverse, there’s no reason Majors couldn’t appear both in Loki‘s second season and in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as two variants of the same character.

Considering everything, it seems likely whatever the story of Loki Season 2 is, it will have a lot to do with Marvel’s newly liberated multiverse. We’ve already seen some stories from that multiverse in Disney+’s animated series What If…?, December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to deal with it, as is next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.