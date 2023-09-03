A Gritty Keke Palmer Drama Movie Is Suddenly A Hit On Netflix

By Doug Norrie |

Step into the world of Philly’s high school basketball scene and get entangled in the web of love, ambition, and the weight of family legacy. Brotherly Love, featuring the ever-talented Keke Palmer, takes us on a whirlwind of emotions as it unwraps the dynamics of dreams versus reality, right on Netflix’s cinematic court. It’s currently sitting at #10 on the streamer according to FlixPatrol. Ready to take a shot?

Keke Palmer’s Brotherly Love is set against the backdrop of the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, and it offers an intimate look into the lives of the Taylor siblings and the challenges they face while striving for greatness amidst personal trials and societal pressures. At its heart, this movie isn’t just about basketball; it’s about the game of life, the choices we make, and the paths we choose.

Keke Palmer plays the role of Jackie Taylor, the young and talented sister to Sergio Taylor, a high school basketball star. Jackie is no stranger to the limelight, being an aspiring singer trying to make her mark. As Sergio’s sister, she is caught between her own dreams and the stark realities of her family’s circumstances.

Sergio Taylor, portrayed by Eric D. Hill Jr., is at the crux of a pivotal decision: whether to take the more challenging path to the NBA or be lured by the streets that promise a quicker, albeit riskier, success. While basketball might be his ticket out of the tough neighborhood, the shadows of family ties and local affiliations prove hard to shake off.

Completing the Taylor sibling trio is June, played by Cory Hardrict. June’s life offers a contrast, showcasing the challenges of staying on the straight and narrow when the allure of street life and easy money constantly beckons.

Joining Keke Palmer is Quincy Brown who plays Chris Collins, a star basketball player from an affluent part of town. His life intertwines with the Taylors, particularly with Jackie, bringing to light the age-old adage of how love, ambition, and societal status can often be at odds.

The film balances the stories of each character, touching upon themes of love, ambition, family, and the socio-economic realities of urban life. Every character in Brotherly Love is on a journey, making choices, facing consequences, and seeking redemption in their own unique way.

While Brotherly Love did not entirely win over the critics, landing at a lukewarm 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, there were still aspects of the film that garnered commendation. Notably, the performances of the cast were a standout, with Keke Palmer receiving particular praise for her portrayal of Jackie Taylor. Her ability to infuse the character with both vulnerability and determination was consistently highlighted, making her one of the movie’s shining stars.

However, the storyline became a point of contention for many reviewers. Critics felt that the narrative often dipped into the realm of predictability and missed the opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the characters and their surroundings. The general consensus was that while the film showcased strong performances, the story itself could have used more layers and nuance.

Despite the mixed reviews, the actors, especially Palmer, were lauded for bringing depth and sincerity to their roles, highlighting the potential for what the movie could have achieved with a more robust narrative foundation.

Keke Palmer is best known for her breakthrough role in the 2006 film Akeelah and the Bee, where she played Akeelah Anderson, a young girl from South Los Angeles with a prodigious talent for spelling. Her compelling portrayal of Akeelah earned her widespread acclaim and solidified her position as a rising star in Hollywood.

Aside from her film career, Palmer has also made significant strides in television, with standout roles in series like Scream Queens and True Jackson, VP. Over the years, her versatility as an actress and her foray into music and hosting gigs have established her as a multi-talented force in the entertainment industry.

More recent films include Nope, Alice, and a voice role in Lightyear. While Brotherly Love might not have made the biggest splash on the critics’ radar, it’s impossible to deny the magnetic performances, especially from Keke Palmer. It offers a deep dive into the dynamics of family, ambition, and the challenges that come with pursuing one’s dreams against all odds.

If you’re a fan of character-driven dramas and looking to explore a story filled with raw emotion, Brotherly Love on Netflix is worth a watch. Plus, any chance to see Keke Palmer in action is a treat in itself!