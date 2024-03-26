Julia Roberts Netflix True Story Will Shake You To The Core

Her initial inquiries reveal disturbing details—residents of Hinkley have endured a staggeringly high rate of illnesses. Tragically, the residents of the remote California town attribute their unusually high rate of medical pathologies to bad luck instead of the carcinogenic hexavalent chromium contaminating their water supply.

While the enormous corporation had promised the victimized town that the chromium in their water supply was safe—the company knew, all the while, it was anything but. Thus, armed with dogged determination and increasingly strong evidence, Erin Brockovich embarks on a mission to expose the truth.

In the process, she wins over the trust of the Hinkley residents, misled and damaged by PG&E’s lies. As Erin meets countless families and documents their hardships, her involvement in the case grows incredibly personal. But Erin’s unconventional methods and relentless pursuit of justice increasingly put her at odds with her boss, Masry, and the legal establishment.