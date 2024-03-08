JonBenét Ramsey Tragedy Getting Prestige Series

The JonBenét Ramsey case has been the subject of scrutiny and many a documentary over the past 28 years, and the story still strikes people today. The case remains officially open to this day, and no one has yet to be convicted of killing the little girl.

If you’re unfamiliar with the case, JonBenét Ramsey was a 6-year-old little girl who was first reported missing from her home in Boulder, Colorado in December of 1996. Hours later, her body was found lifeless in the basement of her home, accompanied by a ransom note.

After an autopsy was done on her body, the cause of death was revealed to be strangulation, and the case was then ruled a homicide. Police immediately began investigating the family.