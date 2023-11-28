Jon Hamm Wants To Join One Specific Billion-Dollar Franchise
In the time since the hit AMC drama Mad Men has come to an end, series lead Jon Hamm has expanded his growing repertoire of roles into a wide array of genres and niches. The 52-year-old performer has appeared in comedies such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Tag, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as a number of dramatic outings such as Bad Times at the El Royale, Top Gun: Maverick, and most recently, a season-long stint on FX’s Fargo. Per a write-up in Deadline, there’s still one massive franchise that Hamm would be elated to appear in: Marvel.
Jon Hamm’s Marvel Interest
Jon Hamm was recently asked during a press outing if he’d have any interest in joining the MCU as an actor. Though the homogeneity of the cinematic universe of villain-punchers has resulted in superhero fatigue for many consumers and performers alike, Hamm expressed a great deal of interest in playing a comic book character in a major Marvel outing. When prompted about what specific characters he’d be interested in bringing to life, Hamm specifically referenced the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, with a key focus on the iconic villain Doctor Doom.
The Perfect Villain Casting?
The MCU is currently preparing for their first official stab at both the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, providing Jon Hamm and a host of other A-listers plenty of roles for the taking. Of course, Hamm explained that the decision-making for multi-billion dollar franchises such as these often comes down to executives in board rooms, though he would be more than happy to sign on if given the chance.
Hamm’s hulking physique and booming voice would make him perfect for a role in the MCU, rivaling the build of other iconic villain actors such as Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger and Josh Brolin’s Thanos.
Jon Hamm Already Played Iron Man
As a matter of fact, Jon Hamm already briefly ventured into the world of Marvel adaptations, albeit not technically canon in the MCU. The actor lent his voice to the Hulu-produced animated series MODOK for four episodes in 2021, standing in for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Given that Hamm’s performance convincingly brought Tony Stark to life in the MCU-adjacent outing, it seems clear that the star has the charisma and range to make Doctor Doom pop on the big screen.
Actors Eyed For Fantastic Four
Marvel has not yet confirmed the casting of any X-Men or Fantastic Four performers, though the Disney-owned studio has been hard at work narrowing its selection process for some time. Javier Bardem, Pedro Pascal, Josh Hartnett, and Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith have all been eyed for roles in the upcoming films, though Jon Hamm’s name has not been rumored at this time.
Jon Hamm’s Current Projects
Regardless, Jon Hamm seems to be exceptionally busy, with nearly half a dozen upcoming roles listed on his IMDb page, not including his most recent outings as Paul Marks on The Morning Show and Roy Tillman in Fargo. Among these upcoming roles are massive placements in projects such as the upcoming Mean Girls reboot, as well as a Transformers film titled Transformers One. If Jon Hamm gets a role in the MCU, he’d surely be pleased, of course, he seems to be doing just fine without one.