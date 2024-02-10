The Netflix Dark Crime Thriller Turns Terrifying Villain Into Twisted Antihero

In spite of director Todd Phillips’s claims that he took no inspirations from comics for Joker, conceptually the film is similar to Alan Moore’s early ideas for Watchmen. While the comic book would come to be about much more than this, Moore’s earliest road into Watchmen was the question of what a superhero might be like in the real world; how would they act, how would they react to real world problems, and what would their motivations be?

Joker is Phillips’s answer to similar questions; most important among them, what would it take in the real world to turn someone into the Joker or someone like him? His answer is that you take someone who has little to nothing — no power, no influence, no mental stability, few creature comforts, and almost no connections — and you push them until they follow the advice that the late, great Prince gave us all: “Let’s Go Crazy.”