A Johnny Depp Classic Is Climbing The Streaming Charts

Things in the personal life of Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean) have been difficult, especially as it has seeped into his professional life, but some of his movies are still doing well. One of his best movies, Edward Scissorhands, is currently in the top 10 on Hulu for the past few days as it has bounced between number seven and eight on the charts.

Released on December 7, 1990, Edward Scissorhands followed an inventor, played by Vincent Price (Laura), who created a man named Edward, played by Johnny Depp. After his creator dies, the titled character is left with scissors for his hands. He wandered into town, where he was adopted by a family. This is where he finds love but also is given mixed reactions from patronizing housewives to bigotted residents of the colorful neighborhood.

The Johnny Depp classic was written and directed by Tim Burton (Dumbo). He was joined by co-writer Caroline Thompson (The Nightmare Before Christmas). The film had quite the cast alongside the Fantastic Beasts actor. The romantic fantasy drama also starred Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Dianne Wiest (Life in Pieces), Anthony Michael Hall (Foxcatcher), and Kathy Baker (The Ranch). The film also featured Conchata Ferrell (Two and a Half Men), Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Alan Arkin (Little Miss Sunshine). It was produced by Burton and Denise Di Novi, with Thompson executive producing with Richard Hashimoto.

While it boosted a young Johnny Depp further into stardom, the film was nominated for awards over its visual aesthetics and even won some. It was nominated for an Oscar for its makeup, which was done by Ve Neill (A Star Is Born) and Stan Winston (Iron Man). Bo Welch’s (Schmigadoon!) production design won a BAFTA. Other nominations at the BAFTAs included the costume design by Colleen Atwood (Bombshell), Neill’s makeup, and the special effects from Winston.

To this day, Edward Scissorhands is held as one of the best films from both Johnny Depp and Tim Burton as the film delivered a gothic fantasy world with a deceitful colorful backdrop that told a heartfelt story that was cemented by great performances. With 60 submitted reviews, the film has a 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes for its critic score. The audience inches by with 91 percent from its 250,000 reviews.

The Johnny Depp fantasy flick was not a banger at the box office. It had a fairly limited release as it was only released domestically. The film had a budget of $20 million with earnings of $53 million. The rule of thumb is for movies to double their budget to start earning a profit; even then, it gets complicated as marketing costs are not disclosed, but it adds up to a lot of money spent to make and promote a project before it reaches audiences. Regardless of the money, the film lives on as an all-time classic.

In recent news about the film that starred Johnny Depp, the house in Lutz, Florida, where a large portion of the film was shot is turning into a free museum. The new homeowners are welcoming fans as long as they make an appointment before visiting Scissorland.

Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 was the acting debut for Johnny Depp, in which he got one of the most memorable and brutal deaths in the horror classic. His career started to pick up when he starred in the series 21 Jump Street, and that momentum kept going after it ended in 1990. That same year, Edward Scissorhands was released with plenty of work to follow. What launched him into the mainstream was Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. As he skyrocketed, he had been nominated for three Oscars with the debut of Captain Jack Sparrow, Finding Neverland, and Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Winona Ryder was in a similar boat as Johnny Depp. The film came out at the right time as both of them were heading to the moon in their careers. Ryder was coming off 1988’s Beetlejuice, which was fitting for her to return to collaborating with Tim Burton on Edward Scissorhands. Only a few years later, she would be nominated for an Oscar for 1993’s The Age of Innocence and 1994’s Little Women. While work was consistent, she recently had a resurgence with Netflix’s Stranger Things.

You can catch Edward Scissorhands with Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder on Hulu. If you do not have that platform, it can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV.