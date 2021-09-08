Jessica Chastain Trends After Oscar Isaac Gets Intimate With Her On Red Carpet In Surprise Move

By Tyler Pisapia | 13 seconds ago

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac got fans’ hearts beating out of their chest with a sultry moment on the red carpet earlier this week.

On Saturday, the two stars caused quite the stir on the red carpet for their HBO miniseries Scenes From a Marriage at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. While stopping to pose in front of photographers for a myriad of photos, Oscar Isaac decided to make the most out of the moment by intimately stroking his on-screen wife’s arm while giving her a particularly steamy look before planting a delicate kiss on her upper bicep. Jessica Chastain reacted by throwing her head back and laughing before intimately embracing his head with her hand on his cheek.

Obviously, it didn’t take long for Twitter to catch the viral moment between the two stars and make a ton of hay out of either being jealous of Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac or both. It prompted her name to trend on the social media site over the weekend. Many mistakenly believed that the now-viral moment of affection was the duo’s way of signaling to the world that they’d turned on-screen chemistry into real-life chemistry and began dating. However, as Vanity Fair notes, they’re both happily married.

I wish I had words for this but I really do not pic.twitter.com/xJVzOJJCeh — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) September 4, 2021

Jessica Chastain married fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Presposulo in 2017. They share two children together. Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac got married that same year to screenwriter Elvira Lind and welcomed their second child together in 2019.

Not to let a good viral moment go by, though, Jessica Chastain took to Twitter to share a picture from the TV show The Addams Family that showed Gomez Adams affectionately kissing the upper bicep of his wife, Morticia Addams. Fans of the creepy and spooky franchise will note that Gomez often plants copious kisses on his wife’s arm while saying the Italian word “cara mia” which translates in English to “my darling.”

Clearly, Jessica Chastain is signaling that the moment was just a fun moment between two friends who played a married couple in their project. According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo plays a married couple navigating the highs and lows of a marriage in the limited, five-episode series based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish series of the same name. Oscar Isaac plays a philosophy professor named Jonathan while Jessica Chastain plays Mira, a tech executive. The series will cover a large swath of time in their relationship, including falling in love, falling out of love, starting a family, working out their respective careers and much more.

The decision to make them an on-screen couple as well as their intimate moment on the red carpet is due in large part to their preexisting relationship as friends. Vanity Fair notes that they have been good friends for more than 20 years, having first met while attending Juilliard together. They went on to co-star in the 2014 movie A Most Violent Year.

Jessica Chastain even told reporters at the Venice Film Festival that working with Oscar Isaac is a blessing and a curse for her because they know each other so well. She explained that they were able to get to such a place of connectedness given their pre-existing relationship that they both had difficulty getting out of the other’s head on the set. Curious fans will have to see what that kind of chemistry looks like when the series debuts on HBO on Sept. 11.