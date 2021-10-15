James Bond Collection Available On Sale Right Now

By Michileen Martin | 5 seconds ago

Along with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the box office success of the latest James Bond adventure — No Time to Die — is proving that the world is growing friendlier to action blockbusters. If you’re one of the many audience members who enjoyed Daniel Craig’s final chapter in the iconic franchise and it’s got you in the mood for some more Bond stories, there’s a blu ray collection sale you’re going to want to check out.

The James Bond Collection blu ray box set is currently on sale for $77.99 — that’s a 32% drop from its previous price of $114.99. The collection represents the entire library of James Bond films from 1962’s Dr. No starring Sean Connery to 2015’s Spectre with Daniel Craig as the secret agent. In between are all the 007 films of George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Piece Brosnan. The only absences are No Time to Die — since it’s still in theaters — and the non-canonical 1967 spoof version of Casino Royale. That’s 24 movies, which — at $77.99 — works out to about $3.25 per disc.

In spite of a long, distinguished movie career, James Bond became Sean Connery’s signature character. After filming his fifth Bond film, 1967’s You Only Live Twice, Connery was reportedly bored with the role and demanded $1 million, plus a percentage of the gross, to return. And so George Lazenby made his one and only turn at Bond in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. In the 2017 documentary Becoming Bond (via The Express), Lazenby claims he was offered a six picture deal but turned it down on his agent’s advice. United Artists got Connery to return for one final time for 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever with a paycheck of $1.25 million.

Enter Roger Moore for 1973’s Live and Let Die, with its Oscar-nominated title song written by Paul and Linda McCartney, and performed by the band Wings. Moore famously resented having to lose weight and cut his hair for the role, saying “Why didn’t you just cast a thin, fit, bald fellow in the first place?” In 2017, the year of Moore’s passing, the New York Daily News commented that Moore’s lighter and funnier version of James Bond was a perfect fit for the ’70s. Moore felt it made sense to treat the character “outrageously,” considering he was a spy who was “recognized everywhere he goes.”

Moore’s seventh and final James Bond film was 1985’s A View to a Kill and with 1987’s The Living Daylights came Timothy Dalton, who was recently proven to be the most popular of all the actors to play the iconic spy, even though he only appeared in two films. According to what the actor told The Week in 2015, legal issues prevented him from playing Bond again after 1989’s License to Kill until 1994, at which point he wasn’t willing to do more than one more Bond film, which was at least 3 or 4 too few for producer Albert Broccoli.

Pierce Brosnan joined the franchise with 1995’s GoldenEye. Previously best known as the lead of the NBC crime drama Remington Steele, Brosnan was a perfect fit for James Bond. However, according to Digital Spy, after his fourth Bond film — 2002’s Die Another Day — negotiations broke down and he was abruptly informed by weeping producers over the phone that his time as 007 was done. Daniel Craig’s tenure would begin with 2006’s Casino Royale and his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time to Die, is still in theaters. If you’ve already seen it, check out The James Bond Collection blu ray box set, currently on sale on Amazon.