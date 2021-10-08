No Time To Die Has Already Broken A James Bond Record

By Kristi Eckert | 15 seconds ago

It is a great feeling when one beats their own record and that’s just what Daniel Craig has done following the release of his newest and final James Bond film No Time To Die. According to Deadline, No Time To Die garnered $6.3 million at the box office the day it premiered, which set a record for the highest box office preview numbers of any 007 film to date. Thus, Craig’s newest film beat out his previous film, Spectre’s record of $5.25 million in opening day profits. No Time To Die’s initial success at the box office certainly proves that despite it being repeatedly delayed due to COVID-19, that it was well worth the long wait.

No Time To Die’s opening day success is just the beginning of what the movie is projected to generate in profit both domestically and worldwide. Deadline further detailed that current estimates for total box office sales, upon the close of the weekend, are expected to fall somewhere in the realm of $60 million. According to Box Office Mojo, No Time To Die received an international release on September 29, 2021, and has already racked up over $121 million in overseas revenue. Given that the world is still in the throes of the societal effects elicited because of the pandemic, it is quite impressive that the movie has already grossed as much as it has.

No Time To Die is already breaking a plethora of records, even during a pandemic spawned global crisis. However, while it is remarkable that it’s surpassing the franchise’s profit records, it remains to be seen if it will be able to reach the heights that other recently released films have gotten to. In fact, Venom: Let There Be Carnage kicked off its theatrical premiere with upwards of $11 million in profits, which is $5 million more than what No Time To Die was able to reel in. In contrast, ComicBook.com did point out that the success of films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could actually serve to help draw more people back to theaters, which would ultimately help to increase the number of people who go to see No Time To Die, especially since a typical James Bond audience is decidedly older and perhaps more conscious of being exposed to COVID-19.

Even though No Time To Die has not done as well as other post-pandemic movies that received theatrical releases, it looks as though it is shaping up to be one of the most successful James Bond films of all time. The average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is currently sitting at a solid 90% and critics have repeatedly commented that they think that No Time To Die serves as Daniel Craig’s best performance as James Bond to date.

If the reviews are any indication, Daniel Craig’s farewell performance certainly delivers on all levels. His swan song not only serves to tie up the loose ends from No Time To Die’s four predecessors but also serves as a beautiful representation of what marks the end of an extraordinary era.