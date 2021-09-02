Henry Cavill Appearing As Superman In Upcoming DC Film?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 59 seconds ago

As DC continues moving forward with its new slate of films that plan to usher in the multiverse, fans have been extremely curious to get a final answer to what is perhaps the biggest query of the century: will Henry Cavill will be donning Superman’s red cape yet again? So far, all we have is a jumbled set of infinite answers that either deny or stress his presence in future DCEU films. Now we have a fresh claim that — just like Ben Affleck’s Batman — Cavill’s Superman is also a part of The Flash, which is currently being filmed.

LRM Online has revealed a post by Twitter user @AjepArts wherein the user shares a now-deleted report that Henry Cavill is a part of The Flash. This claim has not been backed by any proof or further facts and comes after a constant stream of confirmations that Warner Bros. has indeed bid farewell to Cavill’s caped Kryptonian. Recently, The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez responded to a Twitter user who stressed that Cavill is going to appear in The Flash and said that not only is The Witcher actor not a part of the upcoming film, but that he also doesn’t have any deals of reprising Superman in other films in the future.

Along with reports of Henry Cavill’s possible appearance in The Flash, there have been rumors that Warner Bros. is planning a sequel to Man of Steel and that Superman will be going up against Dwayne Johnson’s titular character in Black Adam. So far, none of these claims have received an official stamp of confirmation from Cavill or Warner Bros.

In fact, Warner Bros.’s official plans only seem to back the possibility that DCEU is actually done with Henry Cavill’s Superman for good. It is already known that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are working on creating a Superman reboot with a Black actor as the Kryptonian superhero. Even Michael B. Jordan is busy producing a miniseries for HBO Max, which will depict the Val-Zod incarnation of Superman. Recently, we confirmed that this iteration of the red-capped superhero will not be a standalone project and will instead be joining the DCEU thanks to The Flash that will be debuting the multiverse.

While the arrival of the multiverse does mean that multiple versions of Superman can exist in the DCEU, the fact projects depicting the character keep moving forward without confirmations of Henry Cavill’s involvement doesn’t paint a bright future for his version of Kal-El. Anyway, in case Cavill’s run as Superman is indeed over, the actor has the next big project just peeking over the horizon. After being snubbed by the creators of Casino Royale for the role of James Bond almost a decade ago, Cavill is once again in the running for the role, as reported by Page Six recently.

While fans would love to see the actor don the red cape once more, with Henry Cavill engrossed in other projects (Enola Holmes 2, Highlander, The Rosie Project, etc) and Warner Bros. already planning different versions of Superman, we’ll all just have to wait and see.