Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Isn’t A Comic Book Movie?

Although DC’s upcoming The Flash movie joins the long line of superheroes adapted for the big screen, the movie doesn’t plan on being just another comic book movie. According to the film’s cinematographer Henry Braham, the Ezra Miller starrer is complex with a massive scale and not really a comic book movie at all.

Speaking to Collider about highly anticipated film Braham explained that The Flash is special because the technical complexity of the storytelling doesn’t get in the way of good quality filmmaking.

“The Flash is going great. I mean, it’s a complex movie, and it’s a fantastic concept of bringing in the generations of these kinds of comic books. Again, it’s not really a comic book movie. It’s not based in reality, but it’s more kind of technically complex. I think all the filmmakers are keen that the technical complexity of the storytelling doesn’t get in the way of just good-quality filmmaking.”

Additionally, Braham said he doesn’t think The Flash will ever come across as a superhero movie because it’s a great film whose complex, truthful, flawed characters just happen to be superheroes.

“I don’t think it’ll ever come across as a superhero movie. It will come across as a movie, and that’s what it is. I think that’s the way these things need to go. We need to be making great, great, great films that happen to have superheroes that have truthful characters behind them, with all the character flaws that we find in humanity.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cinematographer also spoke about the technological challenge of showcasing The Flash’s powers. But for Braham and the filmmakers behind the Ezra Miller movie, the ultimate goal is for the audience to forget about the technology and get wrapped up in the story.

“I think it can be beautiful, and it can be emotional. On the one hand, you have the kind of technical thing of when, what, and how. But it’s like all filmmaking, it’s about kind figuring out an idea so that you don’t really think about it. You don’t think, ‘Oh.’ It becomes a natural part of the storytelling, so yeah. It’s fairly enjoyable, and fun to do.”

Filming on The Flash is slowly winding down, but the production hasn’t been without a few mishaps. Last month, production was halted due to an injury on the Scotland set. According to local publication Glasgow Live, folks at the scene say a camera operator collided with the back of the Batcycle while shooting a scene in the city center. In a statement, a spokesperson for the film crew confirmed that an accident had taken place on location, but that the person involved was not seriously injured.

News from The Flash set has otherwise been positive, with images of the brand new Batsuit and Batcycle surfacing earlier this week. Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2020, director Andy Muschietti explained the importance of Ben Affleck’s role in The Flash. He said the character will be a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie.

While the exact plot details are currently under wraps, The Flash is said to be loosely based on Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert’s 2011 DC Comics crossover event Flashpoint. The story will follow Barry Allen as he travels back in time to prevent the death of his mother, which brings unintentional consequences to his timeline.

Joining Ezra Miller in the cast are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen. Relative newcomer, Sasha Calle of The Young and the Restless fame will be taking on the role of Supergirl, making her the second actress to ever portray the character on the big screen.

Additionally, Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Tim Burton’s Batman, along with Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader. And as a bonus, Grant Gustin will guest star as The Flash/Barry Allen from (presumably) another timeline.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). Marianne Jenkins, Michael Disco, and Barbara Muschietti will be serving as producers for the project. The movie is currently scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022.