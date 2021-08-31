Exclusive: Michael B. Jordan’s Superman Will Cross Over Into The DC Extended Universe

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

A little over a month ago, Collider announced that Michael B. Jordan would be producing a Superman project for HBO Max. While everyone is expecting that he’ll also star in the project, his role as an actor has yet to be confirmed. Still, he’s working to help produce and create this new Superman project, and that means another red-caped hero will be flying around for DC soon. This is a separate Superman from Henry Cavill’s character and from the Ta-Nehisi Coates project. Clearly, the DC films are getting a little confusing for the casual viewer. Which Superman is the main Superman, and who knows about him? Which one knows Wonder Woman? Well, as for Jordan’s new Superman, we now have answers. Giant Freakin Robot has exclusively learned from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that Michael B. Jordan’s Superman will join the DC Extended Universe via the Multiverse.

This information opens up some interesting doors for DC, and may make things even more confusing. We know that the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU, is the shared universe that movies like Justice League take place in. That same universe will be home for Michael B. Jordan’s Superman, once he gets there through the Multiverse. We were unable to learn if this development in the story means that the character will have joined the DCEU universe through the Multiverse before or after the HBO Max project begins, but it sounds like something that may kick the story off.

The most recent reports tell us a few things we can expect from the Michael B. Jordan project. For one thing, it’s being written as a limited series. This is based on Collider’s initial report. While Michael B. Jordan isn’t set to star in the project, that’s a strong possibility. And the story is following Val-Zod, a character from DC Comics from Krypton (Superman’s home). In the comics, Val-Zod knew Kal-El and Kara Zor-El back on Krypton, before the planet exploded and they all fled to Earth. He takes up the mantle of Superman and is the second person to do so. He is from Earth-2.

The Earth-2 part is particularly interesting here and makes the DC Extended Universe news for this Michael B. Jordan project extra interesting. First, keep in mind that Warner Bros doesn’t have to stick to the comics when they’re crafting their world. So, Val-Zod on screen may not ever be part of Earth-2. If they want him to be from a new Earth altogether, they can do as they please. In the comics, he is from Earth-2, and this matters, because Warner Bros is currently making another project on Earth-2. The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, takes place on Earth-2.

This information possibly only serves to add an extra layer of confusion around what it is Warner Bros is doing here. If Michael B. Jordan’s Superman is Val-Zod as reported, and he is from Earth-2 as he is in the comics, then traveling to the DC Extended Universe through the Multiverse makes sense as a story choice, because he’ll need to get there. It also does a funny thing where it suggests that Robert Pattinson’s The Batman could someday do that as well. That doesn’t seem like something Warner Bros will do. They want to keep The Batman separate from the DCEU, however, doing that in one story opens it for another, which certainly makes the DC Extended Universe harder for audiences to follow.

All of that being said, it is going to be a good thing that Michael B. Jordan’s Superman will join the DC Extended Universe. That means projects like Batgirl, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, and other HBO Max stories will have the opportunity for crossovers and a richer DC Universe. Let’s hope they’ll use this Multiverse plotline to find ways to keep things more cohesive, instead of making more of a mess.