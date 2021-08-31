Henry Cavill Has A Surprising New Rival For James Bond

By Charlene Badasie | 25 seconds ago

Henry Cavill became a household name after his portrayal of Superman in the DC Extended Universe’s Man of Steel. But the actor’s early career is just as defined by the roles he didn’t get. Among them is the latest rendition of James Bond, which ended up going to Daniel Craig.

When Henry Cavill first auditioned for Casino Royale, his biggest role had been on Showtime’s period drama The Tudors. He and Craig were strong contenders for the part, but the director ended up choosing the latter because he felt the Superman star was too “out of shape.”

In true superhero fashion, Henry Cavill isn’t bitter about missing out on the James Bond role. His career flourished despite the rejection, as he went on to play characters like Superman, Sherlock Holmes, and Geralt of Rivia. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he explained that sometimes missing out on big roles is a good thing.

“Essentially, I got close to a bunch of stuff and didn’t get it, but it’s funny that people think that’s a bad thing,” Henry Cavill stated. “In Hollywood (or in the acting industry) everyone’s trying to get a role and they’re not necessarily getting them. And so, to get an opportunity to be in the limelight by missing out on the big roles is actually a good thing as opposed to a bad thing. And I count my lucky stars for each one of those.”

But after all this time, Henry Cavill would still be thrilled to take up the James Bond mantle after Craig retires his 007 moniker. According to Page Six, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is still the favorite to take over from Daniel Craig. But Cavill and 1917 actor George MacKay are still in the running. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the role would be a great opportunity for Cavill to flex his impressive acting skills.

Created by Ian Fleming in 1953, the James Bond series focused on a fictional British Secret Service agent who appeared in twelve novels and two short-story collections. Since Fleming’s death in 1964, eight other authors have written authorized Bond novels, the latest being 2018’s Forever and a Day by Anthony Horowitz. Over the years, the James Bond character has been adapted for television, radio, comic strips, video games, and film.

Meanwhile, No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the spy after making his debut as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. Starring alongside Craig, is Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. New cast members confirmed for the film include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek

The twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond franchise is directed and written by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script that also features the talents of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, Scott Z. Burns, Robert Wade.

The story is set five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. James Bond is living a quiet life after leaving active service when he is approached by CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could lead to the death of millions.

No Time to Die will have its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021, followed by its theatrical release on September 30, 2021.