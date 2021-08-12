Gina Carano’s New Movie Revealed

By Tristan Zelden | 2 mins ago

Since she was fired from The Mandalorian, the former mixed martial artist turned actress Gina Carano has a new movie lined up, as reported by Deadline.

Gina Carano will be starring in a thriller where she is a traumatized woman teaming up with a trucker to track down a serial killer who attacked her. It is based on the 2015 novel White Knuckle by Eric Red (1986 and 2007’s The Hitcher), who will be writing the script of his own adaption. It is said to be similar to Duel, Breakdown, and True Grit and will take place in Tennessee, Utah, and Montana, with filming beginning in October.

Producing will be Gina Carano, Dallas Sonnier, Tony Timpone, and Amanda Presmyk. Voltage Pictures will be in charge of the international sales. This follows the news that she would be teaming up with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and his outlet The Daily Wire for a film after Disney fired the actress.

During the time Gina Carano was on The Mandalorian, criticism was aimed for her casting due to transphobic comments she had made on social media. While that controversy circled the Star Wars show with Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984), it hit a breaking point when she compared the Holocaust to the current political climate in the United States, thus leading to her being axed from the series.

2011’s Haywire was the first major leading role for Gina Carano with A-lister co-stars Ewan McGregor (Doctor Sleep), Michael Fassbender (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Michael Angarano (This is Us), Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), and Michael Douglas (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest). She ended up lining up blockbusters like Fast & Furious 6 with Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy), Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), and the other recurring actors of the franchise. Three years later, in 2016 was Deadpool was as she played the villain Angel Dust, who accompanied Ed Skrein’s (Alita: Battle Angel) Ajax as they battled with Ryan Reynolds’ (Free Guy) Merc with a Mouth and his X-Men companions. Jon Favreau’s (Iron Man, The Lion King) The Mandalorian marked the first major live-action Star Wars series to help promote Disney’s streaming platform. Her character Cara Dune was featured in seven episodes across the two seasons. A third season is about to begin production soon as The Book of Boba Fett wrapped and is ready for its release this December.

Other major movies for Gina Carano were Scorched Earth in 2018, 2019’s Daughter of the Wolf, and Madness in the Method.

Gina Carano teaming up with Eric Red marks a different direction for her acting career while maintaining the action. Red is known for writing horror and thriller movies with best known for the 1986 movie The Hitcher with Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight). He remade his own cult classic in 2007 with Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Sophia Bush (Love, Victor), and Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings), which did not connect with audiences like the original. He will be writing and directing No Man’s Ridge.