Foundation Season 3 Production Halts, Problems With The Best Sci-Fi Show Revealed

The premise of the story of Foundation (and for Season 3) is that the mighty Galactic Empire, which has been the ruling power over thousands of different planets for many thousands of years, is going to collapse. Only they don’t know it.

One man, Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), who developed a practice called psychohistory (math that can foretell the future), knows destruction is coming, and he puts together a team that has one goal: to preserve enough of the crucial pieces of civilization to shorten the dark ages on the horizon.