The Reese Witherspoon Dark Thriller Dominating Netflix Decades Later

Fear begins when 16-year-old Nicole Walker, who lives in the Seattle suburbs with her father Steven (William Petersen), stepmother Laura (Amy Brenneman), and stepbrother Toby (Christopher Gray), meets David McCall, a charming young man who quickly becomes a significant part of her life. Despite her father’s disapproval of David, Nicole is drawn to him.

Their relationship takes a dark turn as David’s jealousy and controlling behavior intensify, leading to violent incidents involving Nicole’s friends and family. Nicole experiences emotional manipulation and abuse at the hands of David, culminating in a series of harrowing events that put her and her loved ones in grave danger.