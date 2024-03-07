Adam Sandler All-Star Comedy Ditches Netflix And Conquers Another Streaming Service 

Using that status, Adam Sandler has found success in the realm of streaming with a monumental deal with Netflix in 2020. Valued at $250 million for four movies, the deal highlights Sandler’s ability to attract audiences across various platforms. His partnership with Netflix has yielded hits like Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween.

While Grown Ups and its sequel Grown Ups 2 may not suit everyone’s tastes, they stand as testaments to Adam Sandler’s enduring appeal in the world of comedy. Watch both films now on Amazon Prime.