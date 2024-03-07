Adam Sandler All-Star Comedy Ditches Netflix And Conquers Another Streaming Service
There’s no doubt that Adam Sandler has carved a unique niche in Hollywood. Despite being an actor that you either love to love or love to hate, Sandler managed to make a deal with Netflix in 2020 that granted him $250 million for four films. Now, it looks like the actor is about to conquer another streaming platform since his all-star comedy duo Grown Ups 1 & 2 is now in the top 10 on Amazon Prime.
Adam Sandler Doesn’t Make Movies For Critics
Known for his signature blend of slapstick humor, heartfelt moments, and ensemble casts, Adam Sandler has seen a series of both hits and misses when it comes to successful films. If you were to ask the critics, they’d say both Grown Ups 1 and Grown Ups 2 were misses. But by looking at the box office numbers, as far as the executives at Columbia Pictures and Sandler’s production company Happy Maddison are concerned, they were both major hits.
Adam And Friends
The first installment of Grown Ups follows the story of five childhood friends who reunite for a Fourth of July weekend after their basketball coach passes away. Led by Adam Sandler, the ensemble cast features an impressive lineup of comedic talent, including Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, all of whom contribute to the camaraderie and antics of the group as they navigate family dynamics, friendship, and hilarious mishaps.
Grown Ups Was A Blockbuster
Despite unfavorable reviews from critics, Grown Ups struck a chord with audiences, grossing $272 million worldwide, more than tripling the film’s $72 million budget. While critics cited the film’s lowbrow humor and lackluster direction, audiences embraced its light-hearted approach and nostalgic themes. The film’s success solidified Adam Sandler’s status as a box office draw, paving the way for a sequel.
Grown Ups 2 Keeps The Party Going
Grown Ups 2 continues the adventures of the group as they navigate the challenges of adulthood in their hometown. Lenny, played by Adam Sandler, moves his family back to his old neighborhood, setting the stage for a series of comedic escapades involving old bullies, fraternity shenanigans, and outrageous situations.
An Expanded Cast
The sequel reunites the core cast of the original film, with Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Salma Hayek reprising their roles. Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and Nick Swardson also return, joined by newcomers like Shaquille O’Neal and Alexander Ludwig, adding fresh dynamics to the ensemble.
Another Smash Hit
Grown Ups 2 received largely negative reviews from critics, who criticized its crude humor and lack of substance. Despite this, the film performed well at the box office, grossing $247 million worldwide, again tripling its $80 million budget. While it may not have resonated with critics, audiences embraced the sequel’s brand of irreverent comedy, further cementing Adam Sandler’s status as the most successful man-child in Hollywood.
Sandler Is The King Of Streaming
Using that status, Adam Sandler has found success in the realm of streaming with a monumental deal with Netflix in 2020. Valued at $250 million for four movies, the deal highlights Sandler’s ability to attract audiences across various platforms. His partnership with Netflix has yielded hits like Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween.
While Grown Ups and its sequel Grown Ups 2 may not suit everyone’s tastes, they stand as testaments to Adam Sandler’s enduring appeal in the world of comedy. Watch both films now on Amazon Prime.