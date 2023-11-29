Fallout TV Series First Look Is Unreal And Amazing

The Fallout images showcase Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as Ghoul, Aaron Moten as Maximus, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank, key characters that will bring this post-apocalyptic saga to life. The stills also offer a compelling look at the formidable Brotherhood of Steel, featuring soldiers clad in their iconic Power Armor suits.

The series was developed for Amazon Prime Video by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creative minds behind HBO’s Westworld. Fallout is set in the aftermath of a nuclear war in an alternate history of a retro-futuristic 2077 that looks a lot like the 1950s. The story follows Lucy, the daughter of Vault 33’s overseer, a young woman confined to an underground housing space.