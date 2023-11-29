Fallout TV Series First Look Is Unreal And Amazing
The eagerly awaited Fallout television show is set to debut on April 12, 2024, and Vanity Fair is giving fans a sneak peek with a few stunning first-look images. Based on the popular video game franchise, the series stars Moises Arias, Johnny Pemberton, Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Kyle MacLachlan.
Power Suits
The Fallout images showcase Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as Ghoul, Aaron Moten as Maximus, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank, key characters that will bring this post-apocalyptic saga to life. The stills also offer a compelling look at the formidable Brotherhood of Steel, featuring soldiers clad in their iconic Power Armor suits.
The series was developed for Amazon Prime Video by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creative minds behind HBO’s Westworld. Fallout is set in the aftermath of a nuclear war in an alternate history of a retro-futuristic 2077 that looks a lot like the 1950s. The story follows Lucy, the daughter of Vault 33’s overseer, a young woman confined to an underground housing space.
Ella Purnell As Lucy
Lucy’s story unfolds as she is thrust into the unforgiving surface world on a rescue mission, encountering a sci-fi nightmare filled with giant insects and mutant creatures. While Lucy is an original character created for the Fallout series, familiar faces from the game, like Ghoul, add a layer of complexity to the new story.
Walton Goggins As Ghoul
Ghoul earned his moniker after his appearance was altered due to intense radiation exposure. Unlike Lucy, he is a seasoned sharpshooter with centuries of existence under his belt. While the Fallout series is set to carve out its own space within the beloved gaming franchise, the plot becomes canon to the expansive game universe, tying the two together in a seamless narrative.
The Video Games
Fallout began as a popular series of post-apocalyptic role-playing video games created by Interplay Entertainment. The first game in the series, released in 1997, is set in the year 2161, 84 years after a global nuclear war. Players take on the role of the Vault Dweller, who must leave their underground vault and navigate the post-apocalyptic wasteland to find a replacement water purification chip.
Released in 1998, Fallout 2 is a direct sequel to the first game and is set 80 years later. Players assume the role of the Chosen One, a descendant of the Vault Dweller, on a quest to save their village from famine. The game features an expansive open world and a deep, branching narrative. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout 3 marked a shift to a first-person perspective and a 3D game world.
Fallout TV Series Releases April 2024
Set in the Washington, D.C. area, players emerge from Vault 101 in search of their missing father. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Fallout: New Vegas was a standalone game set in the same universe as Fallout 3, set in the Mojave Wasteland. Players assume the role of the Courier, left for dead and seeking revenge.
This was followed by Fallout 4 in 2015 and Fallout 76 in 2018. By embracing the opportunity to tell an original story within the established gaming universe, the television series brings old-time fans and new viewers fresh content and a unique landscape for storytelling.