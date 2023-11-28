Timothy Olyphant Joins The Most Anticipated Sci-Fi Series

Production for Alien was originally scheduled to begin in March 2022 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production resumed on July 19, 2023, in Thailand in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike because the primarily British cast was working under a separate Equity contract. When Sydney Chandler’s involvement was announced in August, production halted once again because she is part of the SAG-AFTRA union, who finally made a tentative agreement with the AMPTP just a couple of weeks ago.

Now that the strike has come to an end, Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, and the rest of the cast are expected to resume filming in January 2024. One hour of footage was filmed before the most recent production delay, meaning that a bulk of the series still needs to be captured on camera. If all goes according to plan, production should wrap sometime in July, and we’re looking at an early 2025 release date.