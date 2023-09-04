Ezra Miller Needed CGI For Awkward Body Part In The Flash

By Zack Zagranis |

DC might want to change the Flash’s nickname to The Flattest Man Alive. An X (formerly known as Twitter) account, @NebsGoodTakes, recently posted an on-set photo of actor Ezra Miller’s less-than-impressive backside failing to fill out the Flash’s iconic red suit, along with a still from The Flash that shows a much plumper dumper after some digital surgery.

Both shots are from a scene where Wonder Woman, Batman, and the Flash are all standing together on a bridge and taken together seem to offer irrefutable proof that Ezra Miller’s butt was beefed up with CGI during postproduction.

They actually did CGI Ezra Miller's ass in The Flash pic.twitter.com/RgGsgqCdSw — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 30, 2023

Usually, when a studio alters an actor’s physique in postproduction, it’s to tone something down, like the alleged CGI downsizing that was performed on Tenoch Huerta’s groin region for his role as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Why Ezra Miller needed a bum thickening is evident from the pictures. The behind-the-scenes image shows Ezra with what appears to be quite a bit of room for some extra junk in the Flash suit’s trunk. On the other hand, the same shot featuring Miller’s digital derriere is just so much more pleasing to the eye, no matter what your particular tastes are regarding other human beings. The cake may be a lie, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still delicious.

The Flash already has a bad reputation for—among other things—containing an excessive amount of horrible-looking digital FX, but who knew that included giving Ezra Miller a CGI BBL?

Usually, when a studio alters an actor’s physique in postproduction, it’s to tone something down, like the alleged CGI downsizing that was performed on Tenoch Huerta’s groin region for his role as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Or the digital breast reduction Disney gave to Lindsay Lohan for Herbie: Fully Loaded so viewers would know the title referred to the car and not the young actress.

Others, like the Michael Keaton iteration of Batman, had whole six-packs sculpted into their super-suits in order to give the appearance of a hero that spends as much time at the gym as they do hunting down bad guys.

That’s not to say that Hollywood hasn’t been occasionally enhancing superhero physiques artificially since the invention of the genre. It’s just that most beefed-up super-hunks were achieved practically rather than with computers.

While some early costumed crusaders, such as Adam West’s Batman and Christopher Reeve’s Superman, may not have taken advantage of any additional padding or faux musculature in order to look more swole, others, like the Michael Keaton iteration of Batman, had whole six-packs sculpted into their super-suits in order to give the appearance of a hero that spends as much time at the gym as they do hunting down bad guys.

Ezra Miller in The Flash

Ezra Miller isn’t even the first Flash to have their body enhanced while in costume. John Wesley Shipp, who portrayed Barry Allen on the ’90s television show The Flash, had so much padding sewn into his suit that Warner Bros. probably could have classified him as a stuffed animal to avoid paying him SAG union rates.

On-set photos suggest that Ezra Miller’s rear end was digitally altered in The Flash to appear larger.

Miller also isn’t the first DC hero to specifically have their butt embiggened, either. Joel Schumacher’s two Batman films—Batman Forever and Batman and Robin—featured bat suits with accentuated, molded rubber backsides that—no offense to Val Kilmer or George Clooney—were clearly enhanced.

Perhaps this new revelation will cause more people to actually watch The Flash. While it’s too late for DC to recoup the astronomical losses they suffered thanks to The Flash‘s abysmal box office, the movie could still be redeemed on streaming if enough people get curious about Ezra Miller’s enhanced pants hams. For anyone who wants to check out Ezra Miller and his CGI badonkadonk, the movie is streaming right now on Max.