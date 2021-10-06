Exclusive: Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck Sharing Scenes As Batmen In The Flash

By Faith McKay | 16 seconds ago

News that The Flash would have two famous actors reprising their roles as Batman shook DC fans. Audiences have been hungry for more details ever since. The Flash will see Ezra Miller’s character exploring the Multiverse, with the story pulling inspiration from the Flashpoint comics. The Multiverse explains how two Batmans can exist, but doesn’t tell fans enough about what the story will actually play out, so we went digging. Now, a trusted and proven source for Giant Freakin Robot has told us that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will share scenes in The Flash.

Seeing Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne talk to each other in The Flash is going to be what fans wanted to see when DC announced the upcoming movie but it has never been a guarantee that it will happen. There was always the possibility that Ezra Miller jumps through the Multiverse, sees the two Batmans in their respective universes, and moves on without the two Bruce Wayne’s ever meeting. That would have been disappointing, but entirely possible. Now, thanks to our source, we know that they will be sharing scenes in the movie. While we were unable to confirm what they’ll be doing together, it’s fair to say that the Multiverse will be bringing them to a meeting point in the story. This is a lot like what Marvel fans saw in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Ezra Miller’s Flash has a history with Ben Affleck’s Batman. Affleck brought Ezra Miller out into the world to join other superheroes and make some connections and friends in the world. Affleck’s Batman has been an important part of Flash’s life. Now, they’ll both be meeting up with the much older Michael Keaton character, who hasn’t been on screen in three decades. It will be interesting to see how Keaton’s character takes on the mentor role, likely for both Affleck and Miller. With both Batmans existing in the same scenes, and therefore existing in the same DC Universe, they’ll likely be meeting up to help Flash solve something, likely all the ways he’s broken the universe.

For those who’ve been following along with news of The Flash, there’s a big question mark around Ben Affleck’s fate in the movie. We previously learned that The Flash would be his last appearance for DC and that executives were firm on this. Now, his fate has been called into question. It sounds like people are pulling for Affleck’s Batman, people like Jared Leto. So we may have to wait a while after The Flash releases to be sure what the studio is doing with him. For Michael Keaton, things are more shored up. We’ve learned that the actor has been signed on for multiple future roles as Batman in DC.

For Michael Keaton, The Flash is going to be the start of a major comeback as Bruce Wayne. Sharing scenes with Ben Affleck in the movie may be a way of passing the cowl, so to speak. Their shared scenes may be the biggest clues we have as to Affleck’s future as Batman.