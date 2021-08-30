Exclusive: Every Upcoming Michael Keaton Batman Project Revealed

By Faith McKay | 20 seconds ago

Bringing Michael Keaton back as Batman for The Flash was an interesting move for DC. It raises a lot of questions about whether they plan to make more stories with Keaton in the future. It doesn’t sound like The Flash will be a particularly small role. From what we know so far, he seems to be part of the main story. And if DC is bringing him back in such a large role, does that mean they have future plans with the actor? Previously, we learned that Keaton is signed on for future projects, but we didn’t know what those were. Now, we are pleased to report great news. We’ve learned from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that Michael Keaton has a multi-picture deal at DC. The deal includes The Flash, Batgirl for HBO Max, and they are quietly working on live-action Nightwing and Batman Beyond projects for the DC Extended Universe.

This is such a great way to take full advantage of what Michael Keaton can do as Batman. A live-action Batman Beyond, in particular, is a project that fans have been asking for for a long time. While it can often feel like fan demands go unheard, eventually studios do often catch up. In this case, we are very and confident that these projects are moving forward, as the information comes from one of the highest-ranking people in the DC Universe.

Leslie Grace as Batgirl

What does this mean we can expect moving forward? Well, The Flash will be the first time we see Michael Keaton reprise his Batman role. That will be released on November 4, 2022 and will feature Ben Affleck alongside Micheal Keaton. After that, we’ll see Bruce Wayne alongside Batgirl (played by Leslie Grace) on HBO Max. That doesn’t have an official release date, but it is expected to release at some point in 2022. We would guess this means that Michael Keaton’s appearance as Batman for The Flash will come close to when we see him in Batgirl on HBO Max, and that this may be announced in the not-too-distant future. There has been talk about this possibility online already.

Nightwing

Nightwing and Batman Beyond are Michael Keaton’s next projects as Batman, and these ones are being kept much quieter at this point. We don’t know when they’ll be making announcements about these two, but we wouldn’t be surprised if this will take a while. We were unable to learn which one will be made and released first for these two projects. We know that director Chris McKay was attached to a Nightwing movie back in 2017. He brought up his script for that movie while doing interviews for The Tomorrow War, but he didn’t make it sound like much movement is happening. It’s very unclear if Chris McKay is still involved or if DC has other people working on this one for Keaton now.

Batman Beyond

While we were unable to learn which of these two projects, Nightwing or Batman Beyond, will be next up for Michael Keaton, or what the production schedule and release dates will be, we do know that DC is quietly working on both and that the actor is attached to both.

Michael Keaton’s future as Batman in the DC Extended Universe is definitely something that’s going to be interesting to see come together. With all of these projects, some for theatrical releases and some HBO Max exclusives, we’re going to see Keaton as an important thread that will help tie the DC Extended Universe together throughout these films. Between The Flash, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Batman Beyond, there’s a lot of Keaton as Bruce Wayne on the way.