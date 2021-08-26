Exclusive: Legion Of Doom Movie In Development

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

One of the best things about DC has always been their villains. They have characters like Joker and Lex Luthor always ready to make things interesting. Unsurprisingly then, they’ve also had some great villain teams, notably, Legion of Doom. Now, after a few years where the idea has been considered shelved, we’re hearing discussions happening at Warner Bros again. Specifically, one of our trusted and proven inside sources have learned that Warner Bros is developing a Legion of Doom movie.

This is very big news for DC fans. For the moment, we are unable to confirm the specifics of the project. All our source has confirmed for us is that the studio is now working on a Legion of Doom movie, not what that movie may look like. So, this could very well be an animated feature, or it could be what many are hoping it is, which is payoffs for that scene with Lex Luthor and Deathstroke at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It would seem like a fairly disappointing move on their part to offer up a project with this team-up of supervillains and have it be anything but a continuation of what that scene already teased, but the studio does what it wants.

The scene from the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League well set up Legion of Doom with Lex Luthor and Deathstroke talking about murdering Batman while they hung out on Luthor’s yacht. (Typical Legon of Doom conversation happening right there.) You can see the scene here to refresh your memory. Before the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but after the release of the original, there was a period online where a lot of discussions surrounded Zack Snyder’s plans for sequels at DC, and the possibility of the Legion of Doom as part of that. There was a lot of discussion on what characters would have eventually been part of the team. By mid-2018, the reports coming in were, basically, that DC was shelving the idea of anything with this team-up for “the next few years”. Well, time’s up.

Recently, we learned that filmmaker James Gunn has been talking to DC about getting Joe Manganiello on board as Deathstroke for a project. We have no word on whether these two moves could be related. However, here’s hoping that getting Joe Manganiello back into the fold was one of their moves forward for the Legion of Doom.

In the animated series and the comics and in Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow and the many other places where the Legion of Doom has shown up, there have been times when Lex Luthor has not been a part of the iconic grouping. However, gosh, wouldn’t that just be disappointing?

Lex Luthor is often at the top of the list for best DC villains, sometimes the very top. He’s not a guy who’s likely to punch someone out in a bar fight. He’s more likely to manipulate someone else into making the swing for him, and walk out while the whole bar is on fire, somehow with whatever weird and powerful thing he’d wanted in the first place secured in his greedy little hand. Seeing Lex Luthor lead the Legion seems like the obvious move, so hopefully, making decisions about recasting Jesse Eisenberg in the role will be their next move.