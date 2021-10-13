Exclusive: JJ Abrams Producing Half-Life Live-Action Movie

By Faith McKay | 4 seconds ago

Nine years ago, JJ Abrams wasn’t as well-known in the industry as he is today. He’s done a lot in that time to distinguish himself in Hollywood and grow his production company, Bad Robot. So when he announced that he was working on a Half-Life movie at the DICE summit all those years ago, he didn’t have the kind of power and support behind him that he does today. Now, thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve learned that JJ Abrams is back to work producing a Half-Life live-action movie. The project is currently in development.

When JJ Abrams first publicly talked about a Half-Life movie, he did so at the same time he announced a Portal project. When Portal was finally being discussed again earlier in 2021, many wondered if that meant Half-Life was back in the works. We were unable to confirm where they were at during that time, but now we know that Half-Life is actively moving forward. Both games come from the same company, Valve, so working on one gave JJ Abrams the opportunity to firm up their working relationship for both projects.

We’ve learned that Half-Life is back on the table and in development, but even after all these years, it does sound like the project is in the early stages. It makes sense that with so many public announcements around this project in previous years, and they aren’t ready to talk about it yet. As one of the most influential first-person shooter games, Half-Life has a large fanbase that has been actively asking questions online all this time. They’ve cast their favorite characters with actors like Ethan Hawke or Hugh Laurie for Gordon Freeman. As the years have gone on, actors have aged out of playing some of these roles. JJ Abrams and his team may wish to wait to make announcements until they have more pieces in place this time around.

The first Half-Life game came out in 1998. The story for that game ends on a cliffhanger. We weren’t able to confirm how JJ Abrams, Bad Robot, and Valve have decided to approach the movie’s story for this video game adaptation. Will they combine parts of Half-Life 2 into the first movie? Will they plan on creating a series? There’s a lot of room for possibilities here. To craft the game’s narrative, Valve previously employed the science-fiction writer Marc Laidlaw. He no longer works at Valve, but that series is still what he’s most well-known for. It seems unlikely that they’ll bring him on for the project, though.

At this point, JJ Abrams is only signed on as a producer, but it’s not out of the question to think that he may sign on as a director and/or writer for the project. After all, he’s had this one in the works for a long time. When they finally make more progress on the Half-Life movie, it’s going to be exciting to see who he brings on to work with to bring one of the most influential first-person shooter games to life as a movie.