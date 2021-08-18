Exclusive: Dave Bautista In Talks To Join DC Universe

By Faith McKay | 6 seconds ago

Dave Bautista makes no secret of his big ambitions. His Twitter labels him as a “poor kid chasing dreams”. He’s been open about the fact that after the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, his time as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be over. He isn’t interested in playing a shirtless character any longer. At the time, he said that he was 54 years old and done with that. However, he’s far from done with acting. He’s excitedly working on Knives Out 2 and diversifying his work as best he can. Soon, we’ll finally be able to see him in Dune, a movie he did for Warner Bros. Now, he’s talking to the studio about a future together. Giant Freakin Robot has exclusively learned from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that Dave Bautista is currently talking to Warner Bros about a move to the DC Universe.

This is exciting news for the actor. While we weren’t able to confirm what roles he is talking to Warner Bros about, he has been open about his interest in joining a DC project in the past. For a long time, Dave Bautista has made known that he has an interest in playing Bane, a villain from the DC comics that many may remember from Dark Knight Rises where he faced off with Batman. That’s not the only character he’s had an open interest in, though. Just a few months ago, he was pressed at Justice Con to share what other part he might be interested in. The actor said that if the opportunity ever came up, he’d really like to explore the idea of playing Lobo. It seems that opportunity is happening right now.

A Lobo solo movie is something that has been explored at Warner Bros in the past, so it wouldn’t be shocking if this is coming up again in conversations with Dave Bautista. Lobo is an anti-hero (sometimes a villain), similar to Black Adam. Before Dwayne Johnson moved forward with production on Black Adam, there was talk of him playing the character himself. Recently, he endorsed Jeffrey Dean Morgan for the role of Lobo. This came after Jeffrey Dean Morgan expressed an interest in playing Lobo, who he called “badass” at Walker Stalker Con. Clearly, Dave Bautista has some competition for this role, and it’s something that has been thrown around for a long time by big names. That sounds like exactly the kind of thing a “poor kid chasing dreams” would be looking to go after.

Of course, Bane isn’t out of the question. Warner Bros has The Batman in the works. Talk of a sequel is out there. It isn’t out of the question that Robert Pattinson’s Batman sequels may involve their own Bane, and Dave Bautista could be talking to them about that future. However, with the actor talking so much about how he wanted Marvel to move forward with a solo Drax movie, which never materialized, a solo Lobo film may be more to Bautista’s liking.