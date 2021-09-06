Ethan Hawke And Ewan McGregor Teaming Up To Play Gravediggers

By Tristan Zelden | 6 seconds ago

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor will be sibling gravediggers in a new movie under Apple Original Films. Raymond and Ray will feature the two actors as half-brothers who use the funeral of their abusive father to do something new with their lives, like gravedigging.

Rodrigo Garcia (Four Good Days) will direct and write the project with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor. Garcia’s previous collaborators Albert Nobbs, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn will produce with the four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, Roma). Lynn and Curtis will produce under Mockingbird Pictures. Shea Kammer and Gabriela Rodriguez will executive produce.

The movie sounds like it will be full of different emotions. As Ethan Hawke and his co-star search inside themselves for new outlooks on life, they’ll encounter pain, laughter, love, and anger. Oh, and some graves will need to get dug up.

The news of Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor signing on for this project is one of the many inclusions of the already heft lineup from Apple Original Films. Recently, CODA was released on the platform in August. In the making, there is Emancipation with Will Smith, starring and producing with director Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer); Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Finch, the sci-fi drama with Tom Hanks; The Tragedy of Macbeth from Joel Coen that stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; Benjamin Caron (Sherlock) will direct Sharper, which stars Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore; The Sky is Everywhere is an adaption of a Jandy Nelson novel that will star Jason Segal and Cherry Jones.

Ethan Hawke has had a huge career as he has been nominated four times for Oscars with Training Day, Before Sunset, Before Midnight, and Boyhood. On October 1, he will team up with director Antoine Fuqua and actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the Netflix original The Guilty. Turning to a spooky note, he will be in The Black Phone, the adaption of the short story from author Joe Hill by Sinister and Doctor Strange collaborators Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lauren Ambrose, and Josh Hamilton will join him for the drama Tonight at Noon. He will be in the Viking revenge story The Northman from Robert Eggerswith co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, and Willem Defoe. He will join the ensemble cast in Knives Out 2, featuring Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and more. Disney Plus and Marvel will have him star alongside Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight.

While Ethan Hawke is busy and accomplished, so is his co-star Ewan McGregor. He will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a standalone Disney Plus series. He will lend his voice to Pinocchio from directors Guillermo del Toro and debut filmmaker Mark Gustafson with co-stars Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, and Christoph Waltz. He will also voice a character in the animated movie The Land of Sometimes. The Star Wars actor is attached to The Cow with Christopher Robin director Marc Forster. He will step into the shoes of George Mallory for a biopic about the British mountain climber with Everest.