The Hilarious Horror Comedy You’ve Never Heard Of, Stream With No Netflix Subscription At All
Dude Bro Party Massacre III is a movie that’s so profoundly stupid that you can’t help but celebrate everything that it stands for. Despite its title, this satirical slasher film isn’t actually part of a long-running franchise, but rather a standalone film that parodies the Massacre franchise. Marketed as a movie that was banned in the ‘80s, this 5-Second Films creation presents itself as a VHS copy that was taped from a late-night television screening by some stoned teenager who forgot to edit out the wildly inappropriate infomercials between many of the scenes, which only adds to the film’s charm.
Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Taking a page from the ‘80s slasher playbook, Dude Bro Party Massacre III is an excessively violent, politically incorrect disaster of a movie that subverts every expectation while laying out its premise. Normally this kind of assessment is enough to ruin a movie’s reputation. But when it’s done intentionally, viewers understand the assignment and leave their expectations at the door.
Catching Us Up
We learn about the events leading up to Dude Bro Party Massacre III during a therapy session in which Brock Chirino recounts the series of slaughters he and other members of the Delta Bi fraternity experienced twice in the past. We learn that one of their campus pranks went terribly wrong, resulting in the fiery death of a sorority mother who vowed to get revenge. The mother gets killed by a couple of frat brothers, only for her daughter to cut her face off and wear it as a mask before going on a rampage of her own.
Motherface Revealed
Now that we know what would have happened in the preceding Dude Bro Party Massacre films if they actually existed, Dude Bro Party Massacre III’s plot is set in motion when Brock’s therapist reveals herself to be the film’s antagonist, Motherface. After Brock gets his throat slit by Motherface, his twin brother, Brent, shows up on campus so he can avenge his brother’s death. Brent joins the fraternity, only to find out that Motherface is on the loose and getting ready to kill again.
After yet another prank goes awry, the Delta Bi brothers are exiled from campus and forced to carry out their pledge week in a remote lake house where nothing could possibly go wrong. And by nothing going wrong, we mean that nearly everybody gets murdered by Motherface in the most gruesome ways imaginable. Some of the more notable kills in Dude Bro Party Massacre III include a head getting impaled with a beer tap, internal organs getting ripped out and flushed down the toilet, and bodies getting vertically sliced in half by a fire poker.
Catch Phrases Galore
After each kill in Dude Bro Party Massacre III, Motherface always has a clever catchphrase, like when she says “hoes before bros” after smashing one of her victims’ heads into a fuse box with a garden hoe.
A Unique Writing Process
The writing process for Dude Bro Party Massacre III was an equally ridiculous exercise in which the entire 5-Second Film comedy troupe (consisting of 10 members) were tasked with writing their own scenes for the movie without collaborating with one another. Once the scenes were written, a screenplay was assembled by Alec Owen, who also portrayed Brent and Brock in the film. While the final draft made for a suitable screenplay, many of the scenes included a healthy amount of improvisation to drive the story into unhinged and unscripted territory.
Critics Adore It
On paper, Dude Bro Party Massacre III is a complete mess, but quickly earned its keep by becoming a modern cult-classic. Critics seem to agree, which is why such an exercise in unbridled creativity garnered a 94 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you think you can stomach all of the violence and toilet humor, you can watch Dude Bro Party Massacre III right now on Tubi.