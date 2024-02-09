The Hilarious Horror Comedy You’ve Never Heard Of, Stream With No Netflix Subscription At All

Now that we know what would have happened in the preceding Dude Bro Party Massacre films if they actually existed, Dude Bro Party Massacre III’s plot is set in motion when Brock’s therapist reveals herself to be the film’s antagonist, Motherface. After Brock gets his throat slit by Motherface, his twin brother, Brent, shows up on campus so he can avenge his brother’s death. Brent joins the fraternity, only to find out that Motherface is on the loose and getting ready to kill again.

After yet another prank goes awry, the Delta Bi brothers are exiled from campus and forced to carry out their pledge week in a remote lake house where nothing could possibly go wrong. And by nothing going wrong, we mean that nearly everybody gets murdered by Motherface in the most gruesome ways imaginable. Some of the more notable kills in Dude Bro Party Massacre III include a head getting impaled with a beer tap, internal organs getting ripped out and flushed down the toilet, and bodies getting vertically sliced in half by a fire poker.